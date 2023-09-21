Color blind glasses available at Tennessee public libraries
The glasses will be available at public libraries through its nine regional libraries on a rotating basis.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A statewide initiative is being pushed for Tennessee to become the first state in the nation to have all public libraries loan EnChroma glasses for color blindness to color-blind patrons.
Tennessee will be making EnChroma glasses for red-green color blindness available through the Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) for Color Vision Deficient (CVD) members to borrow through its nine regional libraries that support Tennessee’s 186 public libraries.
The glasses will be available at local libraries on a rotating basis.
The four libraries include:
- Millard Oakley Public Library in Livingston
- Elizabethton Carter County in Elizabethton
- White House Public Library in White House
- Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro
These four libraries launched the program on Thursday.
