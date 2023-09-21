Color blind glasses available at Tennessee public libraries

The glasses will be available at public libraries through its nine regional libraries on a rotating basis.
White House Public Library
White House Public Library(White House Public Library)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A statewide initiative is being pushed for Tennessee to become the first state in the nation to have all public libraries loan EnChroma glasses for color blindness to color-blind patrons.

Tennessee will be making EnChroma glasses for red-green color blindness available through the Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) for Color Vision Deficient (CVD) members to borrow through its nine regional libraries that support Tennessee’s 186 public libraries.

The glasses will be available at local libraries on a rotating basis.

The four libraries include:

  • Millard Oakley Public Library in Livingston
  • Elizabethton Carter County in Elizabethton
  • White House Public Library in White House
  • Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro

These four libraries launched the program on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
A teenager is charged with shooting a man while he sat in a car on Shawn Drive early Wednesday...
Man shot with semi-automatic rifle outside friend’s home, police say
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’

Latest News

Martin Perez-Estrada
Man charged with attempted murder after 10+ hour standoff with MPD
1000 Thank Yous campaign
Covenant School launches ‘1,000 Thank Yous’ campaign months after mass shooting
The Covenant School community wants to express gratitude for the support they received since...
Covenant School launches "Thank you" campaign
- clipped version