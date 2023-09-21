Charges against Tennessee Titans running back dismissed, court records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Charges against Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins were dismissed for an undisclosed reason on Wednesday, according to court records.

Haskins was arrested back in June for a charge of aggravated assault strangulation.

The charge reportedly stemmed from a physical argument with his girlfriend, according to the arrest report.

Haskins had a trial date rescheduled in late August for Sept. 25. The Titans organization has acknowledged Haskins’ arrest but has not commented further.

The running back was moved from Injured Reserve to the commissioner exempt list on Aug. 29.

Haskins rushed for more than 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns while at Michigan. The second-year player has fewer than 100 yards rushing yards and no touchdowns in 15 games played for the Titans.

