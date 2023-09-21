Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Firefighters are putting out a large fire visible from the side of Highway 231/431 just over the state line in Tennessee.

First responders said the fire started at 3:45 a.m. at Paltec Manufacturing, Inc. in the Park City area of Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Officials said the fire started after a car crashed into a pole causing it to fall down onto the business.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the car survived the wreck and is expected to recover.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are blocking the northbound lanes of 231/431 near the state line at this time.

WAFF has crews in the area gathering information. This story will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Watch WAFF 48 News This Morning below for live updates.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.