Body found on Robertson Co. highway identified as missing man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body found inside a car at the bottom of an embankment in Orlinda has been identified as a missing man, according to Smoky Barn News.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed Danny Mark Jordan, reported missing last week, was found dead inside the car, Smoky Barn News reports.

The crashed car was found off Highway 49 in Orlinda Sunday.

Emergency crews found the body of a man in his 60s inside the car. The car was found with minimal damage down an embankment off the highway, just past Milldale Chapel and Moore Lumber Co., about 1200 feet from Henry Road.

Early indications point to the man having a medical emergency and driving off the roadway and down the embankment, out of sight of passing cars, Smokey Barn News reports. His body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.

Deputies with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office closed the highway for several hours while crews pulled the car back onto the street and transport was arranged for the body.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.