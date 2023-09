Vui’s Juice Café Makes Buddha Bowls

Cooked quinoa 1/2 cup

Seasonal greens 1/2-2 cups

Red shredded cabbage 1/4 cup

Garbanzo beans 1/4 cup

Corn 1/4 cup

Shredded carrots 1/4 cup

Pickled red onions 1/4 cup:

- Prep onions by thinly shredding

- 3 parts vinegar

- 2 parts water

- 1 part sugar

- Bring to boil and pour over onions

Toasted sesame seeds 2 tsp.

Avocado ½ or small

Local microgreens as garnish

Ginger sesame dressing:

- 1 tsp. grated ginger

- 1 tbs. gluten free soy sauce

- 1 tbs. sesame oil

- 1 tbs. rice vinegar (can sub lemon or lime juice)

- Spices-sriracha, red pepper flakes, cayenne to taste

- Shake it up in a mason jar

Add your favorite protein like chicken, boiled eggs, or bacon

