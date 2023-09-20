U.S Marshals arrest 249 Memphis fugitives in nationwide operation

US Marshals
US Marshals(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested 249 Memphis fugitives as part of a 20 city, three-month operation called Operation North Star III.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force led the operation which spanned from June 5 to September 8. A total of 249 arrests were made and 288 warrants were closed.

The arrests included 30 wanted for murder or attempted murder, 23 for sex offenses, 75 for assault, 32 for robbery and 38 for weapons charges.

A total of 24 firearms were seized.

“Our commitment to the safety of Memphis remains strong,” said United States Marshal Tyreece Miller. “An uptick in violent crime here in Memphis and across the country has not gone unnoticed by the Department of Justice or the U.S. Marshals Service. This operation and the commitment by our partner agencies show that together we will make a difference.”

Marshals included three “notable” arrests which include:

  • Rolvin Rodriguez, who was arrested July 21 for aggravated rape of a child.
  • Christopher Smith, who was arrested August 16 for first-degree murder for the June 20 shooting death of a 3-year-old child that occurred in the 3400 block of West Winchester Place.
  • Justin Blue, who was arrested August 19 on a wide variety of charges, including murder and four counts of aggravated assault for a shooting that occurred on June 13 on Lawnview Street.

