Tenants at complex where man barricaded asked to shelter-in-place, said police

Lanes blocked on Summer Ave. due to barricade situation(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in Raleigh.

MPD is asking tenants who live at Summer Hills Apartment to shelter-in-place and not send their kids to school.

Dispatch received an armed party call around 11:30 p.m. from someone outside the apartment. The scene is still active as of 7:30 a.m.

Police say a man is barricaded inside the apartment complex between Raleigh Lagrange Road and Trafalgar Road.

Officers blocked all eastbound lanes on Summer Avenue due to this investigation, said dispatch.

Officers are working to extend the blockage to Elmore Road and Summer Avenue.

