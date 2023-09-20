Teacher, school staff save student who collapsed during class

By Maddie Sexton and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Several faculty members at an Arkansas high school worked together to revive a student who fell from his desk to the floor in the middle of class.

Constance Johnson, a social studies teacher at Batesville High School, was teaching and walking around her classroom Sept. 7, just moments before the incident occurred.

“Everything was normal. Everything was fine,” Johnson told KAIT. “Then, I heard a loud noise, and I thought someone had dropped their book.”

But when she turned around, she was shocked at what she found.

“My student was laying down on the floor,” the teacher said. “He turned blue. You could tell he wasn’t getting oxygen.”

Principal Stacey Lindsey said the student was not breathing and had no pulse.

Johnson said she immediately directed her students to help by having them call 911, getting the school nurse and running to the office to inform the administration.

“I said, ‘I need you to do it fast,’” Johnson said.

The school nurse, Brandi Fleetwood, quickly arrived and administered an automated external defibrillator, AED, to the unconscious student, according to Lindsey. She said Assistant Principal Kevin Bledsoe followed with chest compressions.

“This all happened within less than two minutes, and in three minutes, we had him semi-revived,” Lindsey said.

An ambulance arrived at the school within seven minutes of the student collapsing and took him to White River Medical Center for testing.

Junior Kennedy Johnson was not in the classroom, but she said it did not take long for her to hear about what happened.

“It was a really scary experience, actually, because I had heard about it right before I went to class,” she said. “I was like, ‘Did this really happen, or is it just a rumor?’”

She said rumors of a possible seizure or drug overdose lingered in the school halls, but the principal said neither of those rumors is true.

“The [drug] panel did not show any type of drug, any kind of narcotic, any kind of anything that had been ingested,” Lindsey said.

The principal said the student experienced a cardiac event and is now OK and safe. If it wasn’t for her well-trained staff, she said the situation could have ended much worse than it did.

According to Lindsey, all staff members at the school are trained in administering AED, CPR, Narcan and more.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater

Latest News

A man is in critical condition after getting shot outside a home. He was sitting inside a car...
Man shot with semi-automatic rifle outside friend’s home, police say
The man was sitting inside a car when he was shot multiple times with a semi-automatic rifle,...
Man shot in targeted attack in South Nashville
Robert Brown, 65, was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy,...
Man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods
Police say the man's truck went off an embankment into a wooded area and became stuck in mud...
Missing man found after spending days trapped in truck
Tennessee boy received 30 stitches, had dislocated shoulder after dog attack
Tennessee boy left with 30 stitches, dislocated shoulder after dog attack