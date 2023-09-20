NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Spring Hill Police Department are searching for a suspect who allegedly took a picture of a woman inside a fast food restaurant bathroom in late July.

Police said the 28-year-old woman told officers that a man was holding a cell phone when she saw a flash from the camera go off. She left the restroom while the man stayed inside.

Employees then confronted the man, who told them the men’s restroom was locked. However, they told officers it was unlocked.

“If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Griffon Thompson at 931-451-0538 | gthompson@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here,” SHPD said.

Suspect wanted for taking picture of woman inside Spring Hill restaurant restroom (Spring Hill Police)

