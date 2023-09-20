PHOTOS: Renovated historic home listed for nearly $3.5M in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An award-winning historic home is on the market after undergoing some major modern upgrades.

The Ambrose House was built in 1890 and features three stories, three bedrooms and a separate two-bedroom guest cottage. Twelve-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a rooftop deck with skyline views, and a saltwater inground pool in the backyard are just a few elements that make up the impressive single-family home.

The 6,500-square-foot building is located in the East Nashville Historic District, securing it a spot on the National Register of Historial Places, the nation’s official list of cultural resources worthy of preservation.

The home is listed at $3.45 million, costing buyers a hefty $20,000 a month with a 30-year fixed term.

Check out a virtual tour of the home here.

