PHOTOS: Renovated historic home listed for nearly $3.5M in East Nashville

The Ambrose House was built in 1890 but has received a few modern upgrades.
The Ambrose House was built in 1890 but has received a few modern upgrades.
The Ambrose House was built in 1890 but has received a few modern upgrades.(Compass Real Estate)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An award-winning historic home is on the market after undergoing some major modern upgrades.

The Ambrose House was built in 1890 and features three stories, three bedrooms and a separate two-bedroom guest cottage. Twelve-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a rooftop deck with skyline views, and a saltwater inground pool in the backyard are just a few elements that make up the impressive single-family home.

The 6,500-square-foot building is located in the East Nashville Historic District, securing it a spot on the National Register of Historial Places, the nation’s official list of cultural resources worthy of preservation.

The home is listed at $3.45 million, costing buyers a hefty $20,000 a month with a 30-year fixed term.

Check out a virtual tour of the home here.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Latest News

1000 Thank Yous campaign
Covenant School launches ‘1,000 Thank Yous’ campaign months after mass shooting
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Felon arrested in stolen car after pursuit with officers in Hermitage, police say
FILE PHOTO
Tow truck driver charged with trespassing after trying to repossess vehicle, police say
505 Apartment fire
505 apartment building could take weeks to restore power, building owner says