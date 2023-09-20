Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department reported seeing a pantless woman walking down Broadway in the middle of the day.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman was seen wearing a maroon top but no bottoms. The officer said he saw the woman with her buttocks exposed, according to an arrest report.

People were taking pictures and videos of the woman, who police said reeked of alcohol. The officer spoke with the woman, who stated she was coming back from the pool. She told the officer her clothes were back at her apartment.

The woman was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

