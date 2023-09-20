Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight

A MNPD officer said he saw the woman with her buttocks exposed, according to an arrest report.
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department reported seeing a pantless woman walking down Broadway in the middle of the day.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman was seen wearing a maroon top but no bottoms. The officer said he saw the woman with her buttocks exposed, according to an arrest report.

People were taking pictures and videos of the woman, who police said reeked of alcohol. The officer spoke with the woman, who stated she was coming back from the pool. She told the officer her clothes were back at her apartment.

The woman was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

