No injuries reported in fire at vacant Nashville house

Fire officials said the fire began on the front porch of the house.
A vacant house caught fire on Tuesday evening, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said someone set a house on fire on Franklin Limestone Road on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the fire began at about 5:30 p.m. on the front porch of the house, which is vacant.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

