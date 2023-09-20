No injuries reported in fire at vacant Nashville house
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said someone set a house on fire on Franklin Limestone Road on Tuesday evening.
Officials said the fire began at about 5:30 p.m. on the front porch of the house, which is vacant.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
