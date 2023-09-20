New K-9 in Lebanon helping keep schools safe

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A K-9 and his handler, Deputy Dusty Burton, walked and surveyed the halls of Jones Brummett Elementary School this week as part of a new safety program in Lebanon.

Blaze’s handler describes him as pretty laid back... most of the time. Students get excited when they see the three-year-old shorthaired pointer, but Burton says the pup is there for an important purpose.

“He is a detection dog with enhanced firearm capabilities,” Burton said. “He does firearms and ammunition and sometimes explosives.”

Blaze was brought to the Lebanon Special School District after two concerned moms found and researched the Paws on Patrol Program. The program helps put trained K-9s in schools.

Maria Stranahan is one of the two moms who discovered the program.

”It actually works because it was proven to work on the first day of the job,” Stranahan said.

On Blaze’s second day, he helped detect fireworks at Lebanon High School. This was the second firework incident at the high school this school year, and there hasn’t been one since.

Parents believe Blaze is the reason for the lack of incidents.

“Once they know that if they bring something they’re not going to get away with having something hidden in their backpack all day,” Christie Finch, the second concerned mom, said. “It’s a deterrent in a lot of ways to keep the kids from bringing anything to begin with.”

Deputy Burton said his goal is that he and Blaze will be able to keep school hallways safer.

Although Blaze helped Lebanon High School, he is for the Lebanon Special School District. Stranahan and Finch are now working to bring K-9s to more Wilson County Schools.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.