Nashville Zoo announces Deaf Day Out at the Zoo

“Nashville Zoo and BridgesTN team members have been working together to translate zookeeper chats and educational signage into ASL throughout the Zoo.”
Nashville Zoo announces Deaf Day Out at the Zoo
Nashville Zoo announces Deaf Day Out at the Zoo(Nashville Zoo)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo, in partnership with BridgesTN, announced it will be hosting Deaf Day Out at the Zoo.

This inclusive event will take place on Sunday, Sep. 24. The zoo’s partnership with Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted animal chats, shows, tours and more.

“Nashville Zoo and BridgesTN team members have been working together to translate zookeeper chats and educational signage into ASL throughout the Zoo. These videos will be activated on Deaf Day Out at the Zoo and guests can access them by scanning a QR code that will be added to the physical signage at the animal habitats. The translated videos are beneficial because it allows members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community to access this information in their primary language, allowing them to better understand and connect with the information,” the Nashville Zoo said.

Related Coverage:
Komodo dragon habitat opens at Nashville Zoo
Adorable photos: Clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo
WATCH: Nashville Zoo celebrates birth of new eland Calf

The zoo adds that the following animal ASL translations are available:

  • Hyacinth macaw
  • Gibbon
  • Meerkat
  • Tapir
  • Southern crested screamers
  • Red ruffed lemur
  • Red panda
  • Clouded leopard
  • Andean bear
  • Red river hog
  • Southern white rhino

“In addition to the debut of the ASL translation videos, BridgesTN will have an information table set up in Entry Village and ASL interpreters located at different animal habitats throughout the day from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. Nashville Zoo and BridgesTN are thrilled for this year’s event and plan to make it an annual occurrence,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Latest News

News4’s Melanie Layden talked to one expert today about the latest real estate trends in...
Amazon to help create affordable housing in Nashville
Child pens adorable letter to Wilson Co. sheriff’s deputy who moved into neighborhood
Child pens adorable letter to Wilson Co. Sheriff’s employees who moved into neighborhood
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
Hundreds displaced after luxury apartment fire