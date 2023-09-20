Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the top priorities for Nashville’s new mayor, Freddie O’Connell, is tackling the city’s long-standing transportation problem. However, he recently said on social media he also wants to fix high school start times.

“After we fix high school start times, we’re going to have an important conversation about speaking engagement start times,” O’Connell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday morning.

In response to a commenter, he addressed the issue of high school students needing to be out of school early for work or picking up younger siblings.

“The plan would be to make accommodations for them, too,” he wrote. However, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and its board have control over start times, not the mayor’s office.

A nonprofit, Start School Later (SSL) Metro Nashville, TN, is aiming to get Metro Nashville Public Schools a later start time. According to the nonprofit’s website, SSL Metro Nashville is dedicated to healthy, safe and equitable school hours.

“Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) includes approximately 89,000 students. Nashville has the one of the earliest start times in the country on record,” SSL said. “All Metro high schools start at 7:05 a.m., with the exceptions of two academic magnets, one performing arts high school, East Literature High School, and Big Picture High School. None of these exceptions use public school buses for transportation, so they ‘get’ to start at 8,”

The nonprofit adds that research indicates that later start times improve graduation rates, test scores, reduces tardiness and has positive effects on health.

“A group of concerned parents developed a petition at the beginning of the 2016 school year in an effort to gauge interest in later start times for high schoolers,” SSL said. “Since that time, the School Board has heard the plea and the science behind the benefits of later start times. Faculty members and students across the city have expressed interest in this conversation. As of October, the School Board has agreed to have further research done by an intern to gather information about other large districts that have successfully made the transition to later start times.”

