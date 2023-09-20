Nashville Airport to soon unveil new facilities, including marketplace

BNA announced the openings will take place one week from Wednesday, Sep. 20.
Nashville Airport: BNA Marketplace, International Arrivals Facility close to opening
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport is gearing up to soon open its BNA Marketplace and International Arrivals Facility.

Six new gates designed for international and domestic use will be part of the opening along with a new Customs and Border Protection zone that will, “efficiently streamline processes.”

BNA even teased a look at how the T-Gates might look after conducting fit tests Tuesday night for its new IAF and Satellite Concourse.

“This testing ensures gates are fully functional and ready for live operations!”

