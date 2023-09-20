Nashville Airport to soon unveil new facilities, including marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport is gearing up to soon open its BNA Marketplace and International Arrivals Facility.

BNA announced the openings will take place one week from Wednesday, Sep. 20.

Six new gates designed for international and domestic use will be part of the opening along with a new Customs and Border Protection zone that will, “efficiently streamline processes.”

✨ 1 week ✨ until the BNA Marketplace + International Arrivals Facility (IAF) opening! This opening introduces a set of 6 new gates designed for international and domestic use + a new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) zone that will efficiently streamline processes. #BNAVision pic.twitter.com/aUA6DZstyU — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) September 20, 2023

BNA even teased a look at how the T-Gates might look after conducting fit tests Tuesday night for its new IAF and Satellite Concourse.

“This testing ensures gates are fully functional and ready for live operations!”

*testing, testing* Last night, we conducted fit tests for the T-Gates in our new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and our Satellite Concourse. This testing ensures gates are fully functional and ready for live operations! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/JtQrktML05 — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) September 20, 2023

