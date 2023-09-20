Mother of boy attacked by dog told civil court is only course of action

ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of a 4-year-old boy attacked by her neighbor’s dog fears nothing is being done to keep a similar attack from happening again.

Her son, Joesiah, was playing in her neighbor’s yard when the 2-year-old Pitbull attacked last month, Cerra Barnes said. Joesiah suffered a dislocated shoulder and required 30 stitches.

“I am so grateful that it wasn’t his face, his ears, his eyes, you know he could have really been seriously hurt,” Barnes said. “He could’ve had his arm taken completely off.”

Barnes said she filed a police report, but Erin Police Chief Mark Moore tells WSMV4 no criminal charges were filed because the dog was on its own property.

An Erin law requires dogs known to be vicious or dangerous to be confined or securely restrained, but Moore says Barnes would have to get a court order deeming the dog dangerous. It is not the responsibility of police to make that determination, Moore said.

Despite her frustration that nothing can be done, Barnes said she is grateful her son wasn’t more seriously hurt. She said she doesn’t want the dog euthanized.

“I can’t begin to describe how fortunate we are that it was only this,” Barnes said. “Joesiah is so brave, really I think without his strong little heart, things wouldn’t have gone the way they have been, as far as his recovery.”

