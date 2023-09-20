Metro Schools break ground on new school

The new school will replace the current Percy Priest Elementary building.
Metro Schools is beginning work on a new school building to replace the current Percy Priest Elementary School.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Schools is beginning work on a new school building.

The school system broke ground on Tuesday for a new building to replace the current Percy Priest Elementary School.

The new building will have room for more than 800 students.

“The facility is going to be state-of-the art. They’re going to have everything you could want in a space,” Percy Priest Principal Dr. Russell Young said. “It’ll help with all things teaching and learning.”

The construction will take two years to complete. Students will stay in the current building until the new one is complete. Once complete, the old school will be torn down.

