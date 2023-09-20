Man shot with semi-automatic rifle outside friend’s home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after getting shot outside a home. He was sitting inside a car at a friend’s house on Shawn Drive when the shooting happened, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooter, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, pulled up next to the car and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side hitting the victim multiple times.

The shooter and the victim know each other, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The shooter has not been found.

