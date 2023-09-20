Man shot with semi-automatic rifle outside friend’s home, police say

The man was inside a car when he was shot multiple times, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
A man is in critical condition after getting shot outside a home. He was sitting inside a car...
A man is in critical condition after getting shot outside a home. He was sitting inside a car at a friend’s house on Shawn Drive when the shooting happened, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after getting shot outside a home. He was sitting inside a car at a friend’s house on Shawn Drive when the shooting happened, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooter, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, pulled up next to the car and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side hitting the victim multiple times.

The shooter and the victim know each other, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The shooter has not been found.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater

Latest News

Metro Schools is beginning work on a new school building to replace the current Percy Priest...
Metro Schools hold groundbreaking on new school building
Board of Education moves $15.5 million from reserve funds to pay for stadium renovations at...
Sumner school board approves bleachers inspections, funding to renovate
Cigna Healthcare, which is Metro Government's health insurance carrier, could drop HCA...
City health insurance plan could drop HCA Healthcare
A vacant house caught fire on Tuesday evening, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Vacant Nashville house set on fire