Foul play ruled out in pregnant woman’s disappearance, police say
The woman had reportedly been in and out of a Gallatin apartment the whole time she was considered missing, police said.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pregnant Nashville-area mother who was reported missing by her mother after disappearing for more than a month was never “missing” after all, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
Alyssa Bowden, 22, had reportedly been in and out of a Gallatin apartment the whole time she was considered missing, police said. Bowden was found Tuesday after Gallatin police conducted a welfare check at the apartment. Her mother, Samantha Fenderson, filed a missing person’s report with Nashville police on Sunday, Sept. 17 – weeks after Bowden was last seen by loved ones.
Fenderson said she was concerned because Bowden, who is nine months pregnant, allegedly asked for prayers while on the way to a local hospital before her disappearance. Police said no records of Bowden ever showing up to a hospital were found.
Foul play has been ruled out by investigators. “There was no criminal nexus to her disappearance,” police said.
