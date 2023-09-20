Foul play ruled out in pregnant woman’s disappearance, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pregnant Nashville-area mother who was reported missing by her mother after disappearing for more than a month was never “missing” after all, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Alyssa Bowden, 22, had reportedly been in and out of a Gallatin apartment the whole time she was considered missing, police said. Bowden was found Tuesday after Gallatin police conducted a welfare check at the apartment. Her mother, Samantha Fenderson, filed a missing person’s report with Nashville police on Sunday, Sept. 17 – weeks after Bowden was last seen by loved ones.

Fenderson said she was concerned because Bowden, who is nine months pregnant, allegedly asked for prayers while on the way to a local hospital before her disappearance. Police said no records of Bowden ever showing up to a hospital were found.

Foul play has been ruled out by investigators. “There was no criminal nexus to her disappearance,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.