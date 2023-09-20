Foul play ruled out in pregnant woman’s disappearance, police say

The woman had reportedly been in and out of a Gallatin apartment the whole time she was considered missing, police said.
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pregnant Nashville-area mother who was reported missing by her mother after disappearing for more than a month was never “missing” after all, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Alyssa Bowden, 22, had reportedly been in and out of a Gallatin apartment the whole time she was considered missing, police said. Bowden was found Tuesday after Gallatin police conducted a welfare check at the apartment. Her mother, Samantha Fenderson, filed a missing person’s report with Nashville police on Sunday, Sept. 17 – weeks after Bowden was last seen by loved ones.

Fenderson said she was concerned because Bowden, who is nine months pregnant, allegedly asked for prayers while on the way to a local hospital before her disappearance. Police said no records of Bowden ever showing up to a hospital were found.

Foul play has been ruled out by investigators. “There was no criminal nexus to her disappearance,” police said.

