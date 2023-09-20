Former Kentucky governor and first lady remember Brereton Jones’ legacy

The former Governor, who made his mark in politics, horse racing, and more, died on Monday at the age of 84.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Condolences have come from all corners of the Commonwealth for the family of Brereton Jones.

MORE: Kentucky horse industry officials remember Brereton Jones for pushing its importance

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff in his honor.

Former Governor Steve Beshear and First Lady Jane tell us he will be remembered as a futuristic thinker focused on making a difference for Kentuckians.

“His theme was trying to better this state in every way he could,” said Steve Beshear.

Steve Beshear says former Governor Brereton Jones acted the way a leader should during his time in office.

“He was an early believer that Kentuckians deserved to have healthcare,” he said.

Even when his plan didn’t fully come to fruition.

“He didn’t get that healthcare reform done as much as he would’ve liked, but he got the ball rolling,” Steve Beshear said.

Steve says he started crossing paths with Brereton Jones in the 1970s when Beshear joined the state legislature. By 1987, both would vy for high offices to varying results.

“He announced and ran for lieutenant governor at that time, and we both were running in the Democratic primary,” Beshear said. “His went a lot better than mine did. I lost mine.”

Twenty years later, Jones turned into a strong supporter of the Beshears as they sought the state’s top office.

“We talked about it a lot, and he became an avid supporter of my campaign and after my election,” Beshear said.

All the while, First Lady Jane Beshear says he worked to lift up one of the state’s staple industry.

“The breeders’ Cup is a showcase of what Kentucky is all about, from my viewpoint,” Jane said.

They say Jones moved the state ahead in so many ways, and his futuristic thinking will leave a lasting legacy.

Milward Funeral Directors have confirmed that the former governor will lie in state this coming Monday. The visitation for Brereton Jones will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. The family will receive visitors there from 3:00–7:00 p.m.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church, 840 Duckers Road, Midway, Kentucky, followed immediately by a private burial.

