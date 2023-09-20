First Alert Forecast: Warming things up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Expect more cloud cover to mix in throughout today with temperatures pushing into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon.

A weak disturbance now looks to push into the atmosphere late today through early tomorrow and will bring a couple of rain showers across parts of the Mid State.

Any rain will taper off by sunrise tomorrow with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for the day. Thursday and Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected on both days.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is looking nice with temperatures also in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

Most if not all of Sunday is now looking dry with highs back in the 80s again for the day.

Our next round of rain moves in Monday night and into Tuesday.

