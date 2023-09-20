First Alert Forecast: Warming things up

A shower or two may sneak into the Mid-State late this evening and overnight.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Expect more cloud cover to mix in throughout today with temperatures pushing into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon.

A weak disturbance now looks to push into the atmosphere late today through early tomorrow and will bring a couple of rain showers across parts of the Mid State.

Any rain will taper off by sunrise tomorrow with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for the day. Thursday and Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected on both days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is looking nice with temperatures also in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

Most if not all of Sunday is now looking dry with highs back in the 80s again for the day.

Our next round of rain moves in Monday night and into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater

Latest News

Warm and pleasant weather continues on this Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week, but mostly dry
A mostly dry week is expected with temperatures rising on Wednesday. Lisa Spencer tells us...
Tuesday evening First Alert forecast
Warm and pleasant weather continues on this Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Warm, mainly dry week continues
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool mornings, warm afternoons