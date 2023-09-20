First Alert Forecast: Warm weather for a while

The best rain chance in our forecast develops early next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few more clouds are expected through early Thursday with the slightest chance for a passing sprinkle.

NOW THROUGH FRIDAY:

The sky will be variably cloudy overnight. It’ll be a pleasant all in all, although a brief passing sprinkle will be possible over western Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Thursday will start with more clouds than sunshine for some and the outside chance for a sprinkle. The afternoon will then turn partly cloudy and warm. We’ll have highs in the mid 80s for Nashville and surrounding areas.

Friday will be brighter from start to finish, and warmer too. Temperatures will climb from the low 60s to the mid-upper 80s by late afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend looks quite nice. It’ll be partly cloudy and warm both days with lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid-upper 80s.

There’s the slightest chance for a late day shower or storm moving in from the west on Sunday.

It'll be a partly cloudy and warm weekend throughout Middle Tennessee.
NEXT WEEK:

The rain chance will build as we head toward the middle of next week. It’ll increase from 20% on Monday to 40% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Spotty thundershowers will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday under a variably cloudy sky.

