Felon arrested in stolen car after pursuit with officers in Hermitage, police say

The Chrysler was reportedly stolen on Sep. 16 from Lincoya Bay Drive after it was left with windows down and the keys inside, MNPD said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A felon was arrested in a stolen car following a pursuit with officers early Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said following a coordinated effort by Hermitage and South Precinct officers, 52-year-old Felix Keele was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen Chrysler 300.

Officers attempted to arrest Keele Monday night; however, he was able to evade arrest. The Chrysler was reportedly stolen on Sep. 16 from Lincoya Bay Drive after it was left with windows down and the keys inside, MNPD said.

Again, on Wednesday morning, officers tried to stop the stolen car on Glastonbury Road just after 3:30 a.m. However, Keele was able to evade arrest again. A pursuit ensued until he was stopped on Lewis Street.

Eventually, officers were able to take Keele into custody following a brief foot chase with the help of a canine team.

“Keele, who has a lengthy criminal history and is currently on supervised felony probation until 2028, was charged with vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, two counts of evading arrest and an open container violation for having a bottle of whiskey in the center console. He is being held in lieu of $80,000 bond,” MNPD said.

