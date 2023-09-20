Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An evangelist is facing a slew of child rape and sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro, according to court records.

Murfreesboro Police said 32-year-old Benjamin Garlick has been charged with five counts of aggravated rape of a child, five counts of aggravated sexual battery, sexual exploitation of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The rapes stem from actions that were alleged to have occurred in February 2021. Garlick is being held on a $750,000 bond.

His wife, 29-year-old Shaantal Garlick, is also facing charges, according to police. She is charged with the facilitation of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment. Shaantal has been released after posting a $75,000 bond.

The Garlick’s will be arraigned on Sep. 26 at 9 a.m. MPD said.

