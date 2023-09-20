Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro

The charges stem from actions that were alleged to have occurred in February 2021.
The charges stem from actions that were alleged to have occurred in February 2021.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An evangelist is facing a slew of child rape and sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro, according to court records.

Murfreesboro Police said 32-year-old Benjamin Garlick has been charged with five counts of aggravated rape of a child, five counts of aggravated sexual battery, sexual exploitation of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The rapes stem from actions that were alleged to have occurred in February 2021. Garlick is being held on a $750,000 bond.

His wife, 29-year-old Shaantal Garlick, is also facing charges, according to police. She is charged with the facilitation of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment. Shaantal has been released after posting a $75,000 bond.

The Garlick’s will be arraigned on Sep. 26 at 9 a.m. MPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
Virginia and Tommy Stevens hold hands at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
‘She won’t let go of him’: Vanderbilt helps hospitalized wife comfort dying husband

Latest News

The operators of Middle Point Landfill located in Walter Hill held another open house on...
Middle Point landfill discussed at open house
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman
Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting at the Grand View Apartments at 376 S....
Police: Man shot at Clarksville apartment complex
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Henry County man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office highlighted a letter penned by a child to one of its...
Child pens letter to Wilson Co. Sheriff employee