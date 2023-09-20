Covenant School launches ‘1,000 Thank Yous’ campaign months after mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church launched their “1,000 Thank Yous” campaign this week, an event dedicated to expressing the community’s gratitude for the support they received over the last few months.

On March 27th, a mass shooting terrorized The Covenant School, claiming the lives of three 9-year-old students and three adults who worked there.

The school said the Nashville community provided a light when the Covenant community needed it most.

“In the hours, days, weeks, and months following that horrific day, the people and businesses of Nashville provided that care,” the school said in a release. ”They embraced Covenant unconditionally, and they showed an abundance of love.”

To show appreciation for the support they received, the school teamed up with the Covenant Presbyterian Church to create the “1000 Thank Yous” campaign. On Monday, Covenant community members spray-painted “thank you” on sidewalks using a stencil.

The school said they hope Nashvillians cross paths with the message to know their support for the Covenant community is recognized.

“The people of Nashville were there when most needed, and now Covenant wants to say thank you,” the school said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.