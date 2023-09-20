Cigna Healthcare may drop the HCA Healthcare network from insurance plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cigna Healthcare said it might drop HCA Healthcare as an in-network provider on its insurance plans.

HCA Healthcare said after Sept. 30, Tennessee and Kentucky hospitals may no longer be participating providers in Cigna Healthcare.

Cigna Healthcare provides health insurance to thousands of Metropolitan Nashville employees. There are six HCA TriStar facilities in Middle Tennessee.

“If a compromise cannot be reached by Sept. 30, 2023, our facilities will no longer be part of the Cigna Healthcare,” HCA Healthcare said in a release. “This means that as a Cigna Healthcare member, you may either not be covered for non-emergency medical services at our facilities, or you may be required to pay higher out-of-network costs for those services.”

Related coverage Vanderbilt Health, Humana reach agreement to continue service

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city was taken by surprise when it was learned that Cigna Healthcare may drop HCA Healthcare because of a contract dispute.

“I have reached out to both companies strongly encouraging them to resolve the contract differences and to keep me apprised of their progress so our employees, our teachers, and our residents do not have to worry about a disruption to their health care,” Cooper said in a statement. “It is urgent that the two come to a resolution.”

If an agreement is not reached, it will impact tens of thousands of city employees, city retirees, teachers and other who work in government throughout Tennessee, according to the Mayor’s office.

“We remain optimistic that HCA and Cigna will resolve their differences in continuing negotiations,” Cooper said. “Nashville has a long history of and takes great pride in providing robust health care coverage to our employees, and we want to see that continue uninterrupted. I also want to assure our community that we have briefed Mayor-elect Freddie O’Connell on this situation, and we will continue to work on a solution during this transition period from my administration to that of the new mayor.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.