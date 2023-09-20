Child pens adorable letter to Wilson Co. Sheriff’s employees who moved into neighborhood

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office highlighted a letter penned by a child to one of its employees who recently moved into the child’s neighborhood.

“Dear new neighbor, we welcome you to our neighborhood,” the letter reads. “We love that we have a sheriff in our neighborhood…. I hope you find it comfortable here.”

The sheriff’s office said the child gave the letter to the employee Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank you for not only bringing a smile to us but also to everyone reading this,” WCSO said. “You are what the world needs. If we could all see the world through the eyes of a child, we would see the magic in everything.”

