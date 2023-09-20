Braised Kale and Poached Turnips with Sumner Food & Wine Festival

Braised Kale:

2 bunches of lacinato kale or curly kale torn into a manageable size

2 thinly sliced shallot bulbs

2 bulbs of fresh chopped garlic (or you can use two table spoons of minced garlic from the jar. That works too!)

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

1/2 cups of apple cider vin

1 cup of water

A pinch of red pepper flakes(If you want a little spice).

Salt and black pepper to taste

In a sauce pan sweat the shallots and garlic on medium/low heat until tender and soft. If they get a color on them that’s just fine too. Add the sugar, vinegar, and water to the pan and simmer the liquids until they’re reduced by about half. After that add the kale and cook until tender. Curly kale will take long to become soft so add a splash of water if you need to. Feel free to freestyle it and add some more brown sugar or vinegar if you want some more sweetness or acid.

Poached Turnips

1/2lb turnips (I prefer hakuri or plain old white turnips) cut into bite sized pieces

Chardonnay or Chablis wine. Enough to cover the turnips.

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs sprigs of fresh thyme or a 1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme

A healthy pinch of salt

Add the wine, bay leaves, thyme, and salt to a sauce pan. The poaching liquid should be salted well but not as salty as the ocean. Add the turnips to the pan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the turnips are soft enough to stick a fork in, around 3-5 minutes depending on the size you cut the turnips into. Strain out the poached Turnips and enjoy!

