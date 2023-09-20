505 apartment building could take weeks to restore power, building owner says

51 units were extensively damaged by the fire and water.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The residents of 505 Nashville on Church Street could wait three weeks before they can move back into their units.

On Sunday, 350 units were displaced after a fire broke out in a unit on the 27th floor. The fire was caused after a resident placed a basket on the stove and it caught fire, according to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

The fire caused the sprinklers to turn on and extinguished it. The water from the sprinklers began to flood down to other floors and to the 24th floor to an electrical closet, according to NFD. Tony Giarratana, the developer and one of the owners of the building said a small fire started there as well.

The fire department turned off the power for the building because of the fire, and the generator kicked on. However, Giarratana said the Nashville Fire Department told them to turn the generators off.

Giarratana explained that the generators are separate from the electrical part of the building and by turning off the generators, it caused an issue for people leaving the building such as turning off the elevators and lights inside the stairwell.

Of the 350 units displaced, Giarratana said 263 units were completely unaffected by the water and fire. He said if the power generator was turned back on, those residents could reoccupy their units immediately.

Giarratana said 63 units had minor damage and 51 units were extensively damaged. He said 60 residents have asked the building to help them identify hotels, and the hotel has been giving the residents of 505 low rates for the residents displaced.

Giarratana said it could take at least three weeks before people can move back into 505 once the power is restored to the affected floors.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three friends on vacation from Atlanta had to run a Nashville hotel after it was left...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employee leaves front desk unattended overnight
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Latest News

1000 Thank Yous campaign
Covenant School launches ‘1,000 Thank Yous’ campaign months after mass shooting
The Ambrose House was built in 1890 but has received a few modern upgrades.
PHOTOS: Renovated historic home listed for nearly $3.5M in East Nashville
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Felon arrested in stolen car after pursuit with officers in Hermitage, police say
FILE PHOTO
Tow truck driver charged with trespassing after trying to repossess vehicle, police say