Two arrested with drugs, stolen car in Hickman County

A citizen tip led to the arrests in the Morgan Creek Area.
Two people were arrested with narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen vehicle in Hickman County.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hickman County detectives seized multiple narcotics and a stolen car while making a pair of arrests on Monday.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, recent complaints from citizens led narcotics detectives to investigate the Morgan Creek area on Monday night. The search uncovered multiple narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a vehicle that was reported stolen during a recent burglary in the area.

Two arrests were also made on Monday night, and the sheriff’s office said more are expected.

The HCSO is pledging to crack down on crime in the county by granting overtime for narcotics, traffic, and violent crime units within the agency. They said the goal is to place more deputies on the road in high-crime areas and encourage citizens to continue providing them with information.

Drugs and a stolen car were seized in Hickman County on Monday night.
Drugs and a stolen car were seized in Hickman County on Monday night.(HCSO)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment a woman was held at gunpoint before having her...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
2 attempted homicide suspects caught after search in Warren Co.

Latest News

Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Teen hits mailbox, culverts, phone pole during fatal Nashville crash, police say
Virginia and Tommy Stevens hold hands at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
‘She won’t let go of him’: Vanderbilt helps hospitalized wife comfort dying husband
A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman at Trevecca Towers on Monday morning.
Man charged with stabbing woman at Trevecca Towers