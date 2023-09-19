Two arrested with drugs, stolen car in Hickman County

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hickman County detectives seized multiple narcotics and a stolen car while making a pair of arrests on Monday.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, recent complaints from citizens led narcotics detectives to investigate the Morgan Creek area on Monday night. The search uncovered multiple narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a vehicle that was reported stolen during a recent burglary in the area.

Two arrests were also made on Monday night, and the sheriff’s office said more are expected.

The HCSO is pledging to crack down on crime in the county by granting overtime for narcotics, traffic, and violent crime units within the agency. They said the goal is to place more deputies on the road in high-crime areas and encourage citizens to continue providing them with information.

Drugs and a stolen car were seized in Hickman County on Monday night. (HCSO)

