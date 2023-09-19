Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage

FILE - A flag flies over the Temple University campus in Philadelphia, Friday, March 22, 2019.
FILE - A flag flies over the Temple University campus in Philadelphia, Friday, March 22, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing at a memorial service at the university Tuesday afternoon, the university said.

Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said.

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” board chairman Mitchell Morgan said in a statement. “President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come.”

Epps, the university’s former law school dean and provost, was named to the post in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple’s first Black president. Wingard resigned in March after leading the 33,600-student university since July 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Latest News

Alyssa Bowden was found safe on Tuesday.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom found safe, family says
FILE - A rainbow flower sits in the jacket pocket of Scout, a transgender man who uses one...
Census Bureau wants to test asking about sexual orientation and gender identity on biggest survey
FILE - Barbara Fried, mother of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, arrives at court, Dec. 22, 2022,...
FTX attorneys accuse Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents of unjustly enriching themselves with company funds
Five Americans who were freed from Iran are now back on U.S. soil and reuniting with loved...
Released Americans return to US, reunite with families