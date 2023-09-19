Teen stole car, burglarized several others in Hendersonville, police say

Hendersonville Police (File)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old is facing a slew of charges in Hendersonville after allegedly stealing a car and burglarizing several others on Monday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Cinema Drive to reports of a stolen vehicle and upon arrival officers found several vehicles that had been burglarized, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Police said the Gallatin Police Department notified officers in Hendersonville that the stolen car was found late in the morning on Monday.

On Tuesday, HPD arrested a 14-year-old and charged them with theft over $10,000, three counts of vehicle burglary and four counts of vandalism.

“Hendersonville Police ask citizens to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. If you see anything suspicious or unusual, please call the Hendersonville Police Department,” HPD said.

