Teen hits mailbox, culverts, phone pole during fatal Nashville crash, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teenager is dead after a single-car crash in Nashville on Monday night.

Angel Guerra, 18, died in the crash on Harding Place near Shadecrest Drive, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said at about 10:20 p.m., Guerra was driving a Chrysler 300 westbound at a “high rate of speed” when he ran off the roadway, hit a mailbox, two concrete culverts and a telephone pole before overturning.

He died at the scene of the crash. Toxicology tests will be conducted to determine whether he was impaired at the time of the crash.

