Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County

One driver was air-lifted from the scene with serious injuries.
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.
Serious injuries are being reported in a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.(SCRS)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO VALLEY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a small SUV closed the interstate near the Smith and Putnam county lines on Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-40 just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday when it crossed over the median and into westbound traffic. The semi collided nearly head-on with a Honda Passport, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

One driver sustained serious bodily injuries in the crash and was air-lifted to a nearby hospital, THP reported.

Both westbound lanes of I-40 were closed and a detour was established at the Buffalo Valley Road/Center Hill Dam exit until they were able to open one lane around 9:30 a.m., according to THP. The interstate is expected to close intermittently throughout the day for the investigation, however.

A tractor-trailer collided with a small SUV on I-40 in Putnam County.
A tractor-trailer collided with a small SUV on I-40 in Putnam County.(Dan Thomas (WSMV))

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment a woman was held at gunpoint before having her...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
2 attempted homicide suspects caught after search in Warren Co.

Latest News

Drugs and a stolen car were seized in Hickman County.
Two arrested with drugs, stolen car in Hickman County
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Teen hits mailbox, culverts, phone pole during fatal Nashville crash, police say
Virginia and Tommy Stevens hold hands at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
‘She won’t let go of him’: Vanderbilt helps hospitalized wife comfort dying husband
A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman at Trevecca Towers on Monday morning.
Man charged with stabbing woman at Trevecca Towers