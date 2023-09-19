Semi crash closes I-40 in Putnam County

BUFFALO VALLEY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a small SUV closed the interstate near the Smith and Putnam county lines on Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-40 just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday when it crossed over the median and into westbound traffic. The semi collided nearly head-on with a Honda Passport, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

One driver sustained serious bodily injuries in the crash and was air-lifted to a nearby hospital, THP reported.

Both westbound lanes of I-40 were closed and a detour was established at the Buffalo Valley Road/Center Hill Dam exit until they were able to open one lane around 9:30 a.m., according to THP. The interstate is expected to close intermittently throughout the day for the investigation, however.

A tractor-trailer collided with a small SUV on I-40 in Putnam County. (Dan Thomas (WSMV))

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.