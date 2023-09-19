Search underway for man involved in 2 drive-by shootings in Mount Pleasant, police say
Police said 26-year-old Devin Edwin is wanted for the two shootings in the city on March 15.
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Pleasant police are searching for a man allegedly involved in two drive-by shootings that occurred in mid-March.
“Any information, please contact Sergeant Willie Norwood at wnorwood@mtpleasant-tn.gov or call our dispatch at 931-379-3201. We also have a silent witness link on our website www.mtpleasant-tn.gov. Our silent witness phone number is 931-379-3381,” police said.
