Overton Co. officials investigating threat targeting Livingston Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overton County Schools and law enforcement are investigating a threat targeting Livingston Academy on Monday, the director of schools confirmed.

Dr. Donnie Holman said administration at Livingston Academy was informed of the potential threat on Sunday.

“Any and all threats are taken very seriously as student safety is our top priority,” Holman said in a statement. “The students that allegedly made the threats were identified. Administration worked closely with law enforcement to ensure these alleged students would not return to campus.”

Holman said police presence was increased on Monday at the high school as a precautionary measure.

“School officials continue to work with law enforcement to assist with the investigation and to ensure the safety of all students and staff at Livingston Academy,” Holman said.

