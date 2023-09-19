Officers take in pig spotted on Bacon Creek Road

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their...
Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have an odd inmate in custody and are looking for its owner.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.

But it wasn’t just any street. They found the pig strolling down Bacon Creek Road.

Yes, you read that right.

The department made a post about the pig on Facebook searching for its owner.

“Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” the post jokes.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment a woman was held at gunpoint before having her...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
2 attempted homicide suspects caught after search in Warren Co.

Latest News

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID
Edgewood police chief dies
Police chief dies on duty
Search underway for man involved in 2 drive-by shootings in Mount Pleasant, police say
Search underway for man involved in 2 drive-by shootings in Mount Pleasant, police say
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a...
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia
FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users