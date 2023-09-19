Nashville man destroys fruit stand he didn’t want near his property, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing vandalism charges after allegedly destroying a fruit stand because he didn’t like it being on the sidewalk in front of his property, according to an arrest report.

Police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Antioch Pike for reports of a disorderly person on Sep. 16.

David Johnson, 48, parked his vehicle next to a man’s fruit stand and started throwing his produce, picked up a table and canopy, flipping them over causing both to break, according to the arrest report.

Johnson allegedly caused $3,000 worth of damages after destroying the produce, table and canopy, according to police. Police took him into custody due to the amount of damage he caused.

According to the arrest report, Johnson told officers he didn’t like the victim having his fruit stand on the sidewalk in front of his property.

