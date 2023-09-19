Nashville lottery player just one number away from winning Powerball jackpot

NASHVILLE – A lottery player in Nashville was just one number away from winning the Powerball jackpot.

The lucky player, who bought the winning ticket at the Antioch Shell gas station at 2813 Smith Springs Road, matched four out of five white balls, plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

However, the person added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar. The Power Play number drawn was three, tripling the prize to $150,000.

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to $672 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.

