Nashville fire crews rescue window washer from West End high rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews helped rescue a window washer on a high rise on West End Avenue on Monday.

Crews responded to Two American Center, located at 3102 West End Ave., near the intersection of West End and 31st Avenue, after receiving a call for a high angle rescue.

The fire department said a window washer was attached to their safety harness but was tangled up and unable to move.

As crews set up, they talked the man through extracting himself and assisted him safely to the ground.

Tense moments as NFD crews were sent to 3102 West End Ave for a high angle rescue. A window washer was attached to their safety harness, but was tangled up & unable to dismount. As crews set up, they spoke the man through extracting himself and assisted him safely to the ground. pic.twitter.com/Mj4ahAFYDE — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.