Nashville fire crews rescue window washer from West End high rise

The window washer was attached to their safety harness but was tangled up and unable to move.
Nashville Fire Department crews worked to rescue a window washer from Two American Center at...
Nashville Fire Department crews worked to rescue a window washer from Two American Center at 3102 West End Avenue on Monday.(Nashville Fire Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews helped rescue a window washer on a high rise on West End Avenue on Monday.

Crews responded to Two American Center, located at 3102 West End Ave., near the intersection of West End and 31st Avenue, after receiving a call for a high angle rescue.

The fire department said a window washer was attached to their safety harness but was tangled up and unable to move.

As crews set up, they talked the man through extracting himself and assisted him safely to the ground.

