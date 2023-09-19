Motorcyclist critically injured in Franklin crash, police say

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department is investigating a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mallory Lane and South Springs Drive.

A preliminary investigation shows a car driving southbound did not see a northbound traveling motorcycle and turned in front of it.

Officers at the scene said the motorcyclist was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

