Motorcyclist critically injured in Franklin crash, police say
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department is investigating a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mallory Lane and South Springs Drive.
A preliminary investigation shows a car driving southbound did not see a northbound traveling motorcycle and turned in front of it.
Officers at the scene said the motorcyclist was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
