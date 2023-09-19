Motorcyclist critically injured in Franklin crash, police say

Police on scene said the motorcyclist was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
Police investigate a motorcycle crash in Franklin.
Police investigate a motorcycle crash in Franklin.(WSMV/Nickie Jennings)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department is investigating a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mallory Lane and South Springs Drive.

A preliminary investigation shows a car driving southbound did not see a northbound traveling motorcycle and turned in front of it.

Officers at the scene said the motorcyclist was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Latest News

One driver was air-lifted from the scene with serious injuries.
THP investigates crash involving semi-truck
Hopkinsville Police said the seizure was the result of a drug trafficking investigation...
Hopkinsville police seize fentanyl, gun and cash
Police said 26-year-old Devin Edwin is wanted for the two shootings in the city on March 15.
Man wanted in connection to drive-by shooting in Mt. Pleasant
Police said the ex-boyfriend is facing charges after the child was taken Monday from the...
Missing 1-year-old boy found safe in Texas
Mt. Juliet man gets dozens of bed bug bites at local theater
Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater