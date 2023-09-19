Missing, pregnant Madison mom found safe, family says

It’s unclear at this time why she went missing.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pregnant Madison mother who had been missing for more than a month has been found safe, according to her family.

Alyssa Bowden, 22, was found by the Gallatin Police Department Tuesday afternoon, her family told WSMV4. Before Tuesday, Bowden was last seen Aug. 14 at her boyfriend’s mother’s house in Goodlettsville, her mother, Samantha Fenderson, said.

Bowden is nine months pregnant, and Fenderson said the last person to see her claimed she was “blue” and bruised. On. Aug. 15, Fenderson received a grim text message from her daughter, saying she was bleeding, worried about her baby and headed to a local hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance

Fenderson then received a text from Bowden that said: “Pray for me,” according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Bowden, who has a 5-year-old son, never showed up to the hospital, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time why she went missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Latest News

Warm and pleasant weather continues on this Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week, but mostly dry
TWRA logo
Missing boater found dead in Percy Priest Lake identified
Tennessee boy received 30 stitches, had dislocated shoulder after dog attack
Tennessee boy left with 30 stitches, dislocated shoulder after dog attack
Man found dead inside crashed truck died from collision, not a gunshot, police say
Man found dead inside crashed truck died from collision, not a gunshot, police say