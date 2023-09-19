Missing, pregnant Madison mom found safe, family says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pregnant Madison mother who had been missing for more than a month has been found safe, according to her family.

Alyssa Bowden, 22, was found by the Gallatin Police Department Tuesday afternoon, her family told WSMV4. Before Tuesday, Bowden was last seen Aug. 14 at her boyfriend’s mother’s house in Goodlettsville, her mother, Samantha Fenderson, said.

Bowden is nine months pregnant, and Fenderson said the last person to see her claimed she was “blue” and bruised. On. Aug. 15, Fenderson received a grim text message from her daughter, saying she was bleeding, worried about her baby and headed to a local hospital.

Fenderson then received a text from Bowden that said: “Pray for me,” according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Bowden, who has a 5-year-old son, never showed up to the hospital, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time why she went missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

