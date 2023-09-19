Missing boater found dead in Percy Priest Lake identified

TWRA said he was not wearing a life jacket.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has released the identity of the missing boater found dead on Percy Priest Lake in the early morning hours of Sep. 13.

TWRA said officers found 61-year-old Gary Marcel, of Murfreesboro, after responding to a missing person’s report at about 1 a.m.

Previous Coverage:
Missing boater found dead in Percy Priest Lake

Officers discovered an unoccupied aluminum v-hull boat in the West Fork area of the lake. After a brief search of the area, officers found Marcel, deceased, downstream of the vessel. TWRA said he was not wearing a life jacket.

“Tennessee now has a total of 23 boating related fatalities on the year. This incident remains under investigation,” TWRA said.

