Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Officers found a man’s body inside the pickup.
A man was found dead inside a crashed pickup truck on East Thompson Lane early Tuesday morning.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the investigation of a single-car crash, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department discovered a dead man who may have been shot.

Officers responded to the crash site at 327 East Thompson Lane in South Nashville around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives continue to collect evidence and canvass the area trying to figure out what led up to the grim discovery.

No suspects are in custody.

MNPD closed the road in both directions during the investigation.

Officers found the driver inside had been shot.
Officers found the driver inside had been shot.(WSMV)

