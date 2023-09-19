Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck
Officers found a man’s body inside the pickup.
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the investigation of a single-car crash, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department discovered a dead man who may have been shot.
Officers responded to the crash site at 327 East Thompson Lane in South Nashville around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Detectives continue to collect evidence and canvass the area trying to figure out what led up to the grim discovery.
No suspects are in custody.
MNPD closed the road in both directions during the investigation.
