Man found dead inside crashed truck died from collision, not a gunshot, police say

“The Medical Examiner at autopsy found no gunshot wounds.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man found dead inside of a crashed truck on East Thompson Lane Tuesday morning died from a collision, not an act of foul play, Metro Nashville Police said.

According to police, 40-year-old Jason Andrew Norfleet died after crashing his pickup truck at the intersection of East Thompson Lane and Lawndale Drive.

Norfleet was driving a 1995 GMC truck at a high rate of speed on Thompson Lane at about 1:30 a.m. when the rear passenger side hit a concrete barrier as it was going around a bend in the road, MNPD said. He died at the scene of the crash.

Previous Coverage:
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Police said medics at the scene noticed injuries to Norfleet’s body that “concerned” them. However, those injuries were determined to have been older from another occurrence.

“The Medical Examiner at autopsy found no gunshot wounds and determined that Norfleet’s injuries today were consistent with a vehicle crash,” MNPD said.

MNPD’s fatal crash team is now leading this investigation.

