Man dies from complications weeks after being shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a critical shooting investigation has become fatal after a man shot earlier this month died from medical complications.

Corey Bryant, 40, was shot at around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Sylvan Street on Sept. 3, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said Bryant became involved in an argument with another man and woman, resulting in gunfire.

Bryant was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where he remained for over a week.

Bryant was discharged on Sept. 14, but medical complications caused him to be readmitted on Saturday. Police said he died over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

