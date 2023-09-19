Man dies from complications weeks after being shot in Nashville

The man was shot after becoming involved in an argument with another man and woman.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a critical shooting investigation has become fatal after a man shot earlier this month died from medical complications.

Corey Bryant, 40, was shot at around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Sylvan Street on Sept. 3, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said Bryant became involved in an argument with another man and woman, resulting in gunfire.

Bryant was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where he remained for over a week.

Bryant was discharged on Sept. 14, but medical complications caused him to be readmitted on Saturday. Police said he died over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Crews contain fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

505 Apartment fire
Hundreds of residents remain displaced after high-rise apartment fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Former Mt. Juliet police officer charged in TBI misconduct case
The Metro Nashville Health Department says violence has become a public health threat.
Town hall on violence as public health threat on Monday
The woman said the experience shot chills through her body.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville