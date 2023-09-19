Man charged with stabbing woman at Trevecca Towers

Witnesses immediately identified the suspect to officers on Monday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman on Trevecca University’s campus on Monday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nashville police officers responded to a stabbing around 8:45 a.m. on Monday at Trevecca Towers on Lester Avenue.

One witness immediately pointed officers in the direction of 48-year-old Jermaine Strange. The man told officers, “That’s the man who stabbed her,” and also directed them to where Strange was seen throwing an unknown object in a trash can, the affidavit states.

Strange was immediately taken into custody and a bloody knife was found in the trash can, the officer reported.

Video footage shows Strange in an argument with the victim before pulling out an object resembling a knife and plunging it into the woman’s back, police said. The woman told officers that Strange told her he was going to kill her prior to the stabbing.

Strange was booked later Monday morning and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

