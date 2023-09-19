Man charged after vandalizing Nashville food vendor’s stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A street vendor is left picking up the pieces after his food stand was vandalized by a Nashville property owner over the weekend.

It’s an incident viewed thousands of times on social media.

Diego Parada was selling fruit outside of a Nashville soccer field along Antioch Pike when he was confronted by the property owner of a lawn care business.

“Move your Sh**,” David Johnson told Parada. “There is no moment, move your sh**.”

Johnson is seen on video destroying tables, tents and other merchandise. He’s accused of causing nearly $3,000 in damage, according to an affidavit. This week, a warrant was issued against Johnson, and he is now charged with vandalism.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department took him into custody as a result of the vandalism costing more than $1,000.

He reportedly confessed to officers about the vandalizing of Parada’s property. The food vendor is considering legal actions and is hopeful that charges can be possibly upgraded.

Parada told WSMV that he started the business to support his family and that this has affected him financially and emotionally.

“I’m scared because when I close my eyes, his look is all I see, how he intimidated me,” Parada said. “If I wouldn’t have made the decision to record him, I don’t think I’d be here to this story.”

